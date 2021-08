WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 23, 2021 POSTED :: August 24, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/24/21

TOP 30

1 SON VOLT Electro Melodier Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers

2 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

3 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

4 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

5 DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS Private Space Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

6 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

7 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD BDL Vfib*

8 HIPPO CAMPUS Good Dog, Bad Dream [EP] Grand Jury

9 LOS LOBOS Native Sons New West

10 SAULT Nine (Nine) Forever Living Originals

11 TORRES Thirstier Merge

12 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

13 MIKE AND THE MOONPIES One to Grow On Prairie Rose

14 NIGHT BEATS Outlaw R&B Fuzz Club

15 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime Reimagined ATO

16 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

17 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

18 SHINY JOE RYAN Shiny’s Democracy Spinning Top

19 LUMP Animal Partisan/Chrysalis

20 COLD STARES, THE “In The Night Time” [Single] Mascot Label Group

21 PREFAB MESSIAHS, THE Music For Concerned Citizens Self-Released

22 SALSA CHEST Activity Joyful Noise

23 LUNG Come Clean Right Now Sofaburn

24 EVAN CHEADLE Fault Line Serenade Victory Pool

25 ALEX REX Paradise Neolithic

26 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

27 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

28 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

29 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Street Venom Suicide Squeeze

30 A GREAT BIG PILE OF LEAVES Pono Topshelf

ADDS

1 BNNY Everything Fire Talk

2 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

3 CONNIE SMITH The Cry Of The Heart Fat Possum

4 EYEDRESS Mulholland Drive Lex

5 HARRY THE NIGHTGOWN “The Painter” b/w “If You Were Wrong” [Single] Dangerbird

6 OCCURRENCE I Have So Much Love To Give Archie & Fox

7 PILE Songs Known Together, Alone Exploding In Sound

8 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

9 SWERVE Ruin Your Day Swerve LA

10 TROPICAL FUCK STORM Deep States Joyful Noise

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

2 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

3 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

4 LITTLE DRAGON New Me, Same Us Remixes [EP] Ninja Tune

5 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

6 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

7 LUXI “unclearly” [Single] Wicked Alley*

8 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

9 HEMAI Strange Beauty Tru Thoughts

10 ORA THE MOLECULE Human Safari Mute

HEAVY

1 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

2 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

3 LINGUA IGNOTA SINNER GET READY Sargent House

4 QRIXKUOR Poison Palinopsia Self-Released

5 DESASTER Churches Without Saints Metal Blade

6 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

7 LUCIFER’S FALL “Across the Void” [Single] Sun and Moon

8 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

9 AENIGMATUM Deconsecrate 20 Buck Spin

10 ANNIHILUS Follow a Song From the Sky Self-Released

WORLD

1 BALKAN TAKSIM Disko Telegraf Buda Musique

2 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

3 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

4 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

5 ESSO Xicago Self-Released

6 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

7 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

8 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

9 MANZANITA Y SU CONJUNTO Trujillo – Perú 1971 – 1974 Analog Africa

10 U-ROY Solid Gold U-Roy Trojan/BMG

JAZZ

1 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

2 SONS OF KEMET Black To The Future Impulse!

3 DEVIN DROBKA TRIO Resorts Shifting Paradigm*

4 CARLOS NINO AND FRIENDS More Energy Fields, Current International Anthem

5 MILES DAVIS Merci Miles! Live At Vienne Rhino/Warner

6 DAVE FLIPPO Dedication – Jazz From Planet Flippo Self-Released

7 ROY HARGROVE AND MULGREW MILLER In Harmony Resonance

8 CARLOS VEGAS Art Of The Messenger Origin

9 KYLE ASCHE ORGAN TRIO Five Down Blues Cellar

10 JOHN CHIN Anything Mose! Jinsy

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

2 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

3 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

4 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

5 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

6 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

7 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

8 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh

9 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

10 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

11 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

12 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland (Live) – EP, Nola Blue

13 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney, Easy Eye Sound

15 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

16 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

17 Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 50, self-released

18 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

19 Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

20 Chris Daniels, Dana Marsh & Hazel Miller, What We Did, Moon Voyage Records

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

23 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

24 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

25 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records