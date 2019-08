WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 27, 2019 POSTED :: August 27, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL



* = LOCALDATE REPORTED: 8/27/19

TOP 30

1. THE GROVELERS, CREAM CITY NIGHTS, SELF-RELEASED*

2. Seratones, Power, New West

3. BLEACHED, DON’T YOU THINK YOU’VE HAD ENOUGH?, DEAD OCEANS

4. Nickel and Rose, “Another Man” [single], self-released*

5. Maria Usbeck, Envejeciendo, Cascine

6. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

7. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline*

8. Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge Records

9. Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

10. The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, self-released*

11. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

12. Joseph Huber, Moondog, self-released*

13. Esperanza Spalding, 12 Little Spells, Concord

14. Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

15. The Flaming Lips, King’s Mouth: Music and Songs, Warner Bros.

16. No/No, “Divination” [single], Gloss Records*

17. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled Records

18. Oh Sees, Face Stabber, Castle Face

19. B Boys, Dudu, Captured Tracks

20. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

21. Clairo, Immuity, Fader

22. Empath, Active Listening, Night On Earth, Fat Possum

23. Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face

24. Bill Callahan, Shepherd In a Sheepskin Vest, Drag City

25. Joanna Sternberg, Then I Try Some More, Team Love

26. Violent Femmes, Hotel Last Resort, PIAS*

27. Goon, Heaven Is Humming, Partisan

28. Ada Lea, What We Say In Private, Saddle Creek

29. Cuco, Para Mi, Interscope

30. The Gotobeds, Debt Begins at 30, Sub Pop

ADDS

1. Ceremony, In The Spirit World Now, Relapse

2. Jay Som, Anak Ko, Polyvinyl

3. Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge Records

4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats’ Next, Flightless

5. Oh, Rose, While My Father Sleeps, Park The Van Records

6. Prince Rama, Rage In Peace [EP], Carpark Records

7. Redd Kross, Beyond The Door, Merge Records

8. Rose Dorn, Days You Were Leaving, Bar/None

9. Sunny War, Shell Of A Girl, Hen House

10. Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian



ELECTRONIC

1. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline

2. The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, self-released*

3. Beshken, Aisle Of Palm, self-released

4. Tuxedo, Tuxedo III, Funk On Sight

5. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

6. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive/PIAS

7. Thom Yorke, Anima, XL

8. Lal, Dark Beings, Coax

9. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

10. Leisure, Twister, Nettwerk

HIP HOP

1. BLOOD ORANGE, ANGEL’S PULSE, DOMINO

2. FLYING LOTUS, FLAMAGRA, WARP

3. TUXEDO, TUXEDO III, FUNK ON SIGHT

4. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

5. JAMILA WOODS, LEGACY! LEGACY!, JAGJAGUWAR

6. QUANTIC, ATLANTIC OSCILLATIONS, TRU THOUGHTS

7. SHLE BERRY, TAMPONS [EP], SELF-RELEASED*

8. GISTO, SELF MADE, HISTORICAL

9. PHALO PANTOJA AND MOEMAW NAEDON, HARD HEAD MUSH BRAIN, CARCOSA MUSIK/SOUL SLIME

10. BRUSE WANE, “KILLA SOUND BOY (FEAT. PAPOOSE)” [SINGLE], WANE ENTERPRISES

HEAVY

1.Krypts, Cadaver Circulation, Dark Descent

2. Disentomb, The Decaying Light, Unique Leader

3. Fange, Punir, Throatruiner

4. Vitriol, Chrysalis [EP], Iron Bonehead

5. Tomb Mold, Planetary Clairvoyance, 20 Buck Spin

6. Pelican, Nighttime Stories, Southern Lord

7. Cerebral Rot, Odious Descent Into Decay, 20 Buck Spin

8. Fuming Mouth, The Grand Descent, Triple-B

9. Torche, Admission, Relapse

10. Gatecreeper, Deserted, Relapse

WORLD

1. Maria Usbeck, Envejeciendo, Cascine

2. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

3. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive/PIAS

4. Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mettavolution, ATO

5. Kel Assouf, Black Tenere, Glitterbeat

6. A-WA, Bayit Fi Rasi, S-Curve

7. The Aggrolites, Reggae Now!, Pirates Press

8. Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways

9. Altin Gun, Gece, ATO

10. Xose Miguelez, Ontology, Origin

JAZZ

1.Jazzmeia Horn, Love and Liberation, Concord

2. Esperanza Spalding, 12 Little Spells, Concord

3. Xose Miguelez, Ontology, Origin

4. Gretje (Greta Angel) Angell, In Any Key, self-released

5. Chord Four, California Avant Garde, self-released

6. Jimmy Cobb, This I Dig Of You, Smoke Sessions

7. Laurie Antonioli, The Constant Passage Of Time, Origin

8. Gokecen Kaynatan, Cehennem, Finders Keepers

9. Steve Lehman and Craig Taborn, The People I Love, Pi

10. Eliane Elias, Love Stories, Concord Jazz

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. KEB’ MO’, OKLAHOMA, CONCORD RECORDS

2. MAVIS STAPLES, WE GET BY, ANTI-/EPITAPH

3. MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS, NO GOOD DEED, PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

4. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES (LIVE), WOLF RECORDS

5. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6. KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND, THE TRAVELER, CONCORD RECORDS

7. BILLY BRANCH AND THE SONS OF BLUES, ROOTS AND BRANCHES, ALLIGATOR

8. STEVE COHEN, LOOKING BACK, KANIE RECORDS

9. DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN, TALL, DARK AND HANDSOME, HOT SHOT RECORDS

10. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SILVERTONE

11. BONERAMA, BONERAMA PLAYS ZEPPELIN, BASIN STREET

12. GRACIE CURRAN, GRACIE CURRAN & FRIENDS: COME UNDONE, VIZZTONE

13. JERSEY SWAMP CATS, GO CAT GO!, JERSEY SWAMP CATS

14. BONERAMA, BONERAMA PLAYS ZEPPELIN, BASIN STREET

15. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, KINGFISH, ALLIGATOR

16. ZAC HARMON, MISSISSIPPI BARBQ, CATFOOD RECORDS

17. HEATHER NEWMAN, RISE FROM THE FLAMES, VIZZTONE

18. ELIZA NEALS, SWEET OR MEAN [EP,] E-H RECORDS

19. TERRY HANCK, I STILL GET EXCITED, VIZZTONE

20. ALBERT CASTIGLIA, MASTERPIECE, GULF COAST

21. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

22. FRUTELAND JACKSON, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

23. JEFF DALE & THE SOUTH WOODLAWNERS, BLUES POWER, PRO SHO BIDNESS

24. SAVOY BROWN, CITY NIGHT, QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

25. JASON RICCI AND THE BAD KIND, MY CHOPS ARE ROLLING, ELLERSOUL