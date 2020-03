WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 3, 2020 POSTED :: March 3, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/3/20

TOP 30

1 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

2 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

3 LONG LINE RIDERS Long Line Riders [EP] Self-Released*

4 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

5 SHADOW SHOW Silhouettes Burger

6 WOLF PARADE Thin Mind Sub Pop

7 PANDA BEAR A Day With The Homies [EP] Domino

8 …AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD X The Godless Void And Other Stories Dine Alone

9 OPERATIONS Fog Museum Self-Released*

10 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

11 APPLESAUCE TEARS Wonders Black Cottage

12 TALL TALL TREES A Wave Of Golden Things Joyful Noise

13 JOYFULTALK A Separation Of Being Constellation

14 PEDALJETS Twist The Lens Electric Moth

15 JAMES HUNTER SIX Nick Of Time Daptone

16 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

17 ELEPHANT STONE Hollow Elephants On Parade

18 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

19 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

20 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

21 SHOPPING All Or Nothing FatCat

22 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

23 OOIOO Nijimusi Thrill Jockey

24 SLOTFACE Sorry For The Late Reply Nettwerk

25 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE Companion Rises Drag City

26 GUIDED BY VOICES Surrender Your Poppy Field GBV Inc.

27 NADA SURF Never Not Together Barsuk

28 LOVING If I Am Only My Thoughts Last Gang

29 WILSEN Ruiner Secret City

30 HUNTINGTONS, THE !Muerto, Carcel, O Rocanrol! Burnt Toast Vinyl

ADDS

1 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

2 CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS La Vita Nuova [EP] Because/Capitol

3 JAMES HUNTER SIX Nick Of Time Daptone

4 JUPE JUPE Nightfall Self-Released

5 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

6 LANTERNS ON THE LAKE Spook The Herd Bella Union/PIAS

7 RATBOYS Printer’s Devil Topshelf

8 REAL ESTATE The Main Thing Domino

9 SESHEN, THE CYAN Tru Thoughts

10 SOCCER MOMMY Color Theory Loma Vista/Concord

ELECTRONIC

1 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

2 PANDA BEAR A Day With The Homies [EP] Domino

3 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

4 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

5 CERRONE DNA Because

6 YPPAH Sunset In The Deep End Future Archive

7 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

8 CUBICOLOR Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night Anjunadeep

9 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

10 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

HIP HOP

1 KOOL KEITH Saks 5th Ave Beast Van

2 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

3 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

4 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

5 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

6 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

7 DENZEL CURRY AND KENNY BEATS Unlocked Loma Vista

8 FAT TONY AND TAYDEX Wake Up Carpark

9 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released

10 TOKIMONSTA “Fried For The Night” [Single] Self-Released

HEAVY

1 CIRITH UNGOL I’m Alive Metal Blade

2 SIGHTLESS PIT Grave Of A Dog Thrill Jockey

3 ARONIOUS Persipacity The Artesian Era

4 XENOBIOTIC Prometheus Unique Leader

5 BENEATH THE MASSACRE Fearmonger Century Media

6 KROSIS “Battles Are Won Within” [Single] Unique Leader

7 VISCERA “Obsidian” [Single] Unique Leader

8 POLARIS “Hypermania” [Single] SharpTone

9 INTRONAUT Fluid Existential Inversions Metal Blade

10 BODY COUNT Carnivore [Advance Tracks] Century Media

WORLD

1 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

4 SERGIO MENDES In The Key Of Joy (Deluxe Edition) Concord

5 CALIBRO 35 Momentum Record Kicks

6 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

7 OOIOO Nijimusi Thrill Jockey

8 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Sun [EP] Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

9 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

10 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

JAZZ

1 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

2 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

3 DERRICK SHEZBIE The Ghost Of Buddy Bolden Clubhouse

4 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinnerette

5 BILL CUNLIFFE TRIO Sunrise Over Molokai Metre

6 MILES DAVIS Music From The Film Columbia / Legacy

7 FRANK KOHL The Crossing Self-Released

8 AARON STROESSNER QUARTET Haymarket Station Self-Released

9 JOHN BAILEY Can You Imagine? Freedom Road

10 TIM BERNE SNAKEOIL The Fantastic Mrs. 10 Intakt

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records

22 Gary Moore Live From London Provogue

23 Popa Chubby It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul self-released

24 Jeremiah Johnson Heavens To Betsy Ruf Records