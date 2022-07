WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: July 11

1 AUTOMATIC, Excess, Stones Throw

2 ZONI, Samsara, Self-Released

3 KEVIN MORBY, This Is A Photograph, Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 COLA, Deep In View,Fire Talk

5 TIJUANA PANTHERS, Halfway To Eighty, Innovative Leisure

6TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, I Am The Moon: II. Ascension, Fantasy/Concord

7 TOM CAUFIELD, Pastures Of Wonder, Self-Released

8 VELOCIHAMSTER, Uncaged, Self-Released *

9 HORSEGIRL, Versions Of Modern Performance, Matador

10 WEIRD NIGHTMARE, Weird Nightmare, Sub Pop

11 AMIRTHA KIDAMBI AND LUKE STEWART, Zenith/Naidr, Tripticks Tapes

12, SMILE, THE, A Light For Attracting Attention, XL

13 ZOLA JESUS, Arkhon, Sacred Bones*

14 WILCO, Cruel Country, dBpm

15 JACK WHITE, Fear Of The Dawn, Third Man/The Orchard

16 GHOST WOMAN “Clockwork” [Single] Full Time Hobby*

17 GRAHAM HUNT, If You Knew Would You Believe It?, Smoking Room

18 KIKAGAKU MOYO, Kumoyo Island, Guruguru Brain

19 QUILZ, THE, “Love Submission” [Single], Prickly*

20 GROVELERS, THE, Misplaced Cars And Blackouts, Self-Released*

21 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD, Omnium Gatherum, KGLW

22 LYNN TREDEAU, Reflection, Self-Released

23 DOLLY PARTON, Run, Rose, Run, Butterfly

24 QUINQUIS, Seim, Mute

25 BEN SIDRAN, Swing State, Nardis/Bonsai

26 GABBARD BROTHERS, THE, The Gabbard Brothers, Karma Chief

27 LACK OF REASON, You Can Fix It, Self-Released*

28 BROWNS CREW, “100 Mexicanos” [Single], Casa Chocantes,LLC*

29 SAADA BONAIRE, 1992 (Nineteen Ninety-Two), Captured Tracks

30 CRAIG FINN, A Legacy Of Rentals, Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers