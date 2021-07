WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 13, 2021 POSTED :: July 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/12/21

TOP 30

1 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

2 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

3 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

4 NIGHT BEATS Outlaw R&B Fuzz Club

5 AMYTHYST KIAH Wary + Strange Rounder/Concord

6 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

7 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

8 ICEAGE Seek Shelter Mexican Summer

9 L’RAIN Fatigue Mexican Summer

10 MATTHEW DEAR Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album Ghostly International

11 HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Quietly Blowing It Merge

12 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

13 VALERIE LIGHTHART Pt. I: The Goddess [EP] Self-Released*

14 MOUNTAIN GOATS, THE Dark In Here Merge

15 ROSIE TUCKER Sucker Supreme Epitaph

16 SAULT Nine (Nine) Forever Living Originals

17 CATENARY WIRES, THE Birling Gap Shelflife/Skep Wax

18 RATBOYS Happy Birthday, Ratboy Topshelf

19 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

20 MIKE MAIMONE Broke, Not Broken 8eat8

21 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

22 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

23 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

24 MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY Superwolves Drag City

25 SQUID Bright Green Field Warp

26 BRETT NEWSKI It’s Hard To Be A Person: Soundtrack To The Book Nomad Union*

27 YUM YUM CULT “If Talk’s All It Is” [Single] Self-Released

28 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

29 TRISTEN Aquatic Flowers Mama Bird

30 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

ADDS

1 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

2 ANNA TIVEL Blue World Fluff & Gravy

3 BABEHOVEN Nastavi, Calliope [EP] Self-Released

4 CUB SCOUT BOWLING PINS Clang Clang Ho GBV Inc.

5 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

6 HALF WAIF Mythopoetics Anti-

7 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

8 JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE The Price Of Salt [EP] Epitaph

9 ROYAL CANOE Sidelining Paper Bag

10 TYPICAL SISTERS Love Beam Joyful Noise

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

3 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

4 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

5 BALKAN TAKSIM Disko Telegraf Buda Musique

6 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

7 CHANGUI: THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO VARIOUS ARTISTS Petaluma

8 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

9 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

10 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd Moshi Moshi

JAZZ

1 ROY HARGROVE AND MULGREW MILLER In Harmony Resonance

2 MARIA MULDAUR WITH TUBA SKINNY Let’s Get Happy Together Stony Plain

3 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

4 LYLE WORKMAN Uncommon Measures Blue Canoe

5 CERAMIC DOG Hope Northern Spy

6 MILES DAVIS Merci Miles! Live At Vienne Rhino/Warner

7 ARCHIE SHEPP AND JASON MORAN Let My People Go Archie Ball

8 JOHN STEIN Serendipity Whaling City Sound

9 CAROLINE DAHL A Boogie Woogie State Of Mind Hexadact

10 KAYLE BRECHER Bredux: Collected Edges Penchant Four

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

2 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

3 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door, Blind Raccoon

4 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

5 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

6 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

7 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

8 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

9 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls Volume 1, Catfood Records

10 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

11 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

12 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

13 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue Records

14 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

15 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

16 West Side Joe and the Men of Soul, Keep On Climbin, self-released

17 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

18 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

19 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

20 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

21 Jennifer Porter, Sun Come and Shine, self-released

22 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

23 Caroline Dahl, A Boogie Woogie State Of Mind, Hexadact Records

24 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

25 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records