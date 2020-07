WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 21, 2020 POSTED :: July 21, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/21/20

TOP 30

1 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

2 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl/Earth Analog

3 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

5 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

6 NICK HAKIM Will This Make Me Good ATO

7 BAD COP BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

8 FUZZYSURF “I Don’t Dream Anymore” [Single] Self-Released*

9 MAGNETIC FIELDS, THE Quickies Nonesuch

10 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

11 RATBATSPIDER Day Of The Ratbatspider Self-Released*

12 POKEY LAFARGE Rock Bottom Rhapsody New West

13 DONOMA American Rust Self-Released

14 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

15 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

16 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

17 MELENAS Dias Raros Trouble In Mind

18 DISQ Collector Saddle Creek

19 DRUGS DRAGONS Highest Strangeness Dusty Medical

20 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

21 CORNERSHOP England Is A Garden Ample Play

22 MY MORNING JACKET The Waterfall II ATO

23 WHALER Ad Hoc [EP] Triple Eye Industries

24 BOB MOULD Blue Hearts [Advance Tracks] Merge

25 FLAMING LIPS, THE American Head [Advance Tracks] Warner

26 REINS DAILY USA 2020, Pt. 1 Self-Released*

27 SUICIDE MACHINES Revolution Spring Fat Wreck Chords

28 FU MANCHU Fu30, Pt.1 At The Dojo

29 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

30 VESNA’S FALL Peace In Chaos Self-Released*

ADDS

1 ALICE IVY Don’t Sleep Last Gang

2 BING AND RUTH Species 4AD/Beggars Group

3 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

4 GENEVIEVE ARTADI Dizzy Strange Summer Brainfeeder

5 JONATHAN BREE After The Curtains Close Lil Chief

6 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

7 KATIE DEY Mydata Run For Cover

8 KLLO Maybe We Could Ghostly International

9 RADIO DEPT, THE “You’re Lookin’ At My Guy” b/w “Could You Be The One” [Single] Just So

10 RUFUS WAINWRIGHT Unfollow The Rules BMG

ELECTRONIC

1 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

2 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

3 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

4 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

5 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

6 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

7 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

8 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

9 RANDOM REX Random Rex Internal Combustion*

10 VINYL WILLIAMS Azure Requiem Por Un Twister

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 TWAN MACK “Born 4 This b/w Marvelous” [Single] Kareem City

3 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

6 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

7 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

8 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

9 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Big Craig Productions

10 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

HEAVY

1 ACACIA STRAIN, THE A [EP] Rise

2 HALLAS Conundrum Napalm

3 SKELETON Skeleton 20 Buck Spin

4 MISERY SIGNALS Ultraviolet Basick*

5 INTER ARMA Garbers Days Revisited Relapse

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Chunky Shrapnel ATO/Flightless

7 REBEL WIZARD Magickal Mystical Indiference Prosthetic

8 WITHOUT LIGHT All The Kings Must Burn Weed Cabinet

9 BURY TOMORROW Cannibal Sony

10 WITCHMOON Imprecation of Unbeing Final Agony

WORLD

1 MELENAS Dias Raros Trouble In Mind

2 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

3 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

4 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

5 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

6 MICHELLE BLADES Nombrar Las Cosas [EP] Midnight Special

7 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

8 JAH9 Note To Self VP

9 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

10 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

JAZZ

1 MACEO PARKER Soul Food Cooking With Maceo Funk Garage

2 JASON KAO HWANG Human Rites Trio True Sound

3 THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Emergency Exit Wide Hive

4 SONAR WITH DAVID TORN Tranceportation Volume 2 RareNoise

5 LA LUCHA Everybody Wants To Rule The World Arbors

6 ROBBY AMEEN Diluvio Origin

7 AL DI MEOLA Across The Universe earMUSIC

8 WAYNE ESCOFFERY The Humble Warrior Smoke Sessions

9 DAN WILENSKY All In All Self-Released

10 TOM GRAF Radio Borrowed Time

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

2 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

3 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

4 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

5 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

6 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

7 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

8 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

9 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

10 Johnny Burgin No Border Blues Japan Delmark

11 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

12 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

13 Charlie Bedford Good To Go Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Holiday Soul Service VizzTone

15 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

16 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

17 David Bromberg Band Big Road Red House Records

18 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

19 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

20 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

21 Rusty Ends & Hillbilly Hoodoo The Last Of The Boogiemen self-released

22 Jim Diamond Revue Friends & Family self-released

23 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

24 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

25 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released