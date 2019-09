WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 POSTED :: September 3, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/3/19

TOP 30

1.Flat Teeth, Silent Seconds [advance tracks], self-released*

2. King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard, Infest The Rats’ Nest, Flightless/ATO

3. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

4. NO/NO, “Detoxification” [single], Gloss Records*

5. Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

6. L’Resorts, s/t, self-released*

7. Devils Teeth, “Mondo Lucha” [single], self-released*

8. Jay Som, Anak Ko, Polyvinyl

9. Nickel & Rose, “Another Man” [single], self-released*

10. Dead Rainbow, “Satellite Of Love” [single], self-released*

11. Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge

12. Good Riddance, Thoughts and Prayers, Fat Wreck Chords

13. Empath, Active Listening: Night On Earth, Fat Possum

14. Thom Yorke, Anima, XL

15. Ride, This Is Not A Safe Place, Wichita

16. B Boys, Dudu, Captured Tracks

17. Violent Femmes, Hotel Last Resort, PIAS*

18. Rose Of The West, “Love Lies Bleeding (Warpaint-Steez Remix(” [single], Communicating Vessels*

19. Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend, Sub Pop

20. Bracket, Too Old To Die Young, Fat Wreck Chords

21. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

22. Oh, Rose, While My Father Sleeps, Park The Van

23. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Third Man

24. Seratones, Power, New West

25. Clairo, Immunity, Fader

26. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

27. Slaughter Beach, Dog, Safe And Also No Fear, Lame-O Records

28. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline *

29. Shura, Forever, Secretly Canadian

30. Black Midi, Schlagenheim, Rough Trade

ADDS

1.Boy Scouts, Free Company, Anti-

2. Chk Chk Chk, Wallop, Warp

3. Doug Shorts, “Get With The Program” b/w “Heads Or Tails” [single], Daptone

4. Frankie Cosmos, Close It Quietly, Sub Pop

5. The Futureheads, Powers, Nul

6. Queen Of Jeans, If You’re Not Afraid, I’m Not Afraid, TopShelf

7. Royal Turx, Pink Stuff [EP], Fat Possum

8. Those Pretty Wrongs, Zed For Zulu, Burger

9. Velvet Negroni, Neon Brown, 4AD

10. Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian



ELECTRONIC

1.Thom Yorke, Anima, XL

2. Rose Of The West, “Love Lies Bleeding (Warpaint-Steez Remix)” [single], Communicating Vessels*

3. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

4. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline*

5. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive

6. LUXI, Ode To the Lavender Moon, Wicked Alley*

7. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

8. Tuxedo, III, Funk On Sight

9. Homeshake, Helium Remixes, Sinderlyn

10. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

HIP HOP

1. BLOOD ORANGE, ANGEL’S PULSE, DOMINO

2. FLYING LOTUS, FLAMAGRA, WARP

3. TUXEDO, TUXEDO III, FUNK ON SIGHT

4. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

5. JAMILA WOODS, LEGACY! LEGACY!, JAGJAGUWAR

6. QUANTIC, ATLANTIC OSCILLATIONS, TRU THOUGHTS

7. SHLE BERRY, TAMPONS [EP], SELF-RELEASED*

8. GISTO, SELF MADE, HISTORICAL

9. PHALO PANTOJA AND MOEMAW NAEDON, HARD HEAD MUSH BRAIN, CARCOSA MUSIK/SOUL SLIME

10. BRUSE WANE, “KILLA SOUND BOY (FEAT. PAPOOSE)” [SINGLE], WANE ENTERPRISES

HEAVY

1.Cerebral Rot, Odious Descent Into Decay, 20 Buck Spin

2. Knocked Loose, A Different Shade Of Blue, Pure Noise

3. Wrvth, No Rising Sun, Unique Leader

4. Shadow Of Intent, Melancholy, self-released

5. Vitriol, Chrysalis [EP], Iron Bonehead

6. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

7. Year Of The Goat, Novis Obrbis Terrarum Ordinis, Napalm

8. Gatecreeper, Deeserted, Relapse

9. Knaaves, “The Serpents Root” [single], Confluence*

10. Pelican, Nighttime Stories, Southern Lord

WORLD

1. MARIA USBECK, ENVEJECIENDO, CASCINE

2. SESSA, GRANDEZA, BOILED

3. KOKOKO!, FONGOLA, TRANSGRESSIVE/PIAS

4. RODRIGO Y GABRIELA, METTAVOLUTION, ATO

5. KEL ASSOUF, BLACK TENERE, GLITTERBEAT

6. A-WA, BAYIT FI RASI, S-CURVE

7. THE AGGROLITES, REGGAE NOW!, PIRATES PRESS

8. MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS, DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE, SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS

9. ALTIN GUN, GECE, ATO

10. XOSE MIGUELEZ, ONTOLOGY, ORIGIN

JAZZ

1.Jimmy Cobb, This I Dig Of You, Smoke Sessions

2. Art Ensemble Of Chicago, We Are On The Edge, Pi

3. Bonerama, Plays Zeppelin, Basin Street

4. Fumi Tomita, The Elephant Vanishes, oa2

5. Laurence Hobgood, Tesseterra, Ubuntu

6. Anat Cohen, Happy Song, Anzic

7. Detroit Tenors, s/t, Mack Avenue

8. Casey Abrams, Jazz, Chesky

9. The Stan Getz Quartet, Getz At The Gate, Verve

10. Dave Robbins Sextet, Joan Of Art, Cellar