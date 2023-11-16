WMSE LOCAL/LIVE FROM THE STUDIO – HOSTS
POSTED:: November 16, 2023
FILED UNDER::
In-Studio Performances, Local/Live
Tune in to another weekly edition of “Local/Live from the WMSE Studios,” hosted by music director Sid and Poundcake Punk DJ Maggie. This edition features HOSTS, an Indie-Americana band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Having originally formed in Nashville in 2014, HOSTS has re-emerged in Milwaukee with founding member Miles Patzer, guitarist Tyson Allison, bassist Brian Tapola, & drummer Aaron Reinke. Their upcoming fourth full length album, “Wade Low” (June 2023) was recorded and produced by Andrew Long (Judah & The Lion, Houndmouth) and mastered by Edsel Holden (Hovvdy, Katy Kirby).
Tune in to 91.7FM or stream the live broadcast from the WMSE archives at wmse.org at 6 PM.
This episode of “Local/Live” is made possible by the support of Third Space Brewing.