WMSE’S LOCAL/LIVE FROM ANODYNE – SPECIAL HOLIDAY SHOW – THE HUNGRY WILLIAMS POSTED :: November 22, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

Join us on Tuesday Dec. 5th at Anodyne on Bruce for a Special Holiday edition of Local/Live featuring the swingin’ rock n’ roll sounds of Hungry Williams! Music DJ Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild will host. The show is free, all-ages and live broadcast over the WMSE airwaves. All are welcome and encouraged to join us for some holiday fun! We will be doing some special giveaways and Third Space Brewing will be on-site doing samplings of their products.

If you can’t make it in-person, you can always tune in to 91.7FM or stream the live broadcast from the WMSE app or wmse.org

Local/Live is made possible by the support of Third Space Brewing