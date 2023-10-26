WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE FROM THE STUDIO – RATBATSPIDER! POSTED :: October 26, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join DJ Maggie and Music Director Sid for an evening with RATBATSPIDER. Kick-off your Halloween the right way with a raft of spooky tunes from this Misfits inspired band.

Ten years ago, RATBATSPIDER left Mars for Earth. They now walk among us. Living Halloween and Horror all year long, they just glow orange in October.

So tune your dial to 91.7FM at 6 p.m. or stream live or in the archive to hear this very scary show.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.