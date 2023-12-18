YEAR END DJ PICKS POSTED :: December 18, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

The greatest DJs in the world have put together their best ofs – just for you. The list is in no particular order so scroll through and check ’em out!

Buzz – Buzz’s Garage – Monday -6 – 9PM

RELEASES:

Vidro – Live at Kafé 44 – self released

C.O.F.F.I.N – Australia Stops – Goner

Fu Manchu – Fu30 Pt.3 – At The Dojo

Zack Static Sect – I’m Movin’ On EP – Kingdome Records

Mudhoney – Plastic Eternity – Sub Pop

Chinese Junk – Fly Spray – Big Neck

The Bomboras – Songs From Beyond! – MuSick Recordings

SHOWS:

Mudhoney at X-Ray Arcade

Sparks at the Pabst Theater

Snooper at the Beet Street festival

World In Action at the Bay View Bash

Grass Cutter Andy – 5 & Dime Show – (Alternating) Thursday 9AM – Noon

1.) Silver Apples & Makoto Kawabata

“Mirage” (Important Records)

2.) John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy

“Evenings At The Village Gate” (Impulse)

3.) Loscil//Lawrence English

“Colours Of Air” (Kranky)

4.) Colleen

“Le Jour Et La Nuit Du Réel” (Thrill Jockey)

5.) Various Artists

“Ngoma: The Soul Of The Congo” (Planet Ilunga)

Reissues:

1.) Pharoah Sanders “Pharoah” (Luaka Bop)

2.) De La Soul “De La Soul Is Dead” (Chrysalis)

3.) De La Soul “Buhloone Mind State” (Chrysalis)

4.) Annexus Quam “Osmose” (OHR)

5.) Gravediggaz -“6 Feet Deep” (MNRK Recordings)

DJ Maggie Iken – Pound Cake Punk (Alternating) Thursday- 6-9AM

Co-Host Local/Live – Tuesday 6 -7PM

Releases (chronological order):

– Sial – Sangkar (La Vida Es Un Mus Discos)

– GEL – Only Constant (Convulse Records)

– Delicious Monsters – Freedom Plastic Realistic? (Delicious Monsters/Tetryon Tapes)

– World I Hate – Years of Lead (WAR Records)

– SHINee – HARD (SM Entertainment)

– Klassik – SummerSkool (Klass Act Productions)

– Banshimoku – Idenshi reberu no NO! ! ! (Yamaha Entertainment)

– The Hives – The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Disques Hives)

– Beauty Steps – Show Me Where (Beauty Steps)

– KEY – Good & Great (SM Entertainment)

Performances (chronological order):

January 3 – TREASURE – Japan Arena Tour 2022-2023~HELLO, Saitama Super Arena (Saitama, Japan)

March 25 – Black Lines, Din Sky/Nullsleep/The Demix – Black Lines, Din Sky EP Release, Quarters Rock ‘N’ Roll Palace

April 2 – OnlyOneOf – Grand America Tour, Park West (Chicago, IL)

May 1 – Skinny Puppy/Lead Into Gold – When Nothing is True… Anything is Possible – Final Tour, The Fillmore (Minneapolis, MN)

July 15 – World I Hate/Cross Me//Pains/Chain of Command/Force – World I Hate Album Release, Cactus Club

Grant – Happy Monday- (alternating) 6 – 9AM

• Sufjan Stevens – “Javelin”

• Yo La Tengo – “This Stupid World”

• PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

• The Hold Steady – “The Price of Progress”

• Jenny Lewis – “Joy’All”

• boygenius – “the record”

• Everything But the Girl – “Fuse”

• ANOHNI and the Johnsons – “My Back was a Bridge for You to Cross”

• Feeble Little Horse – “Girl With Fish”

• Ryuichi Sakamoto – “12”

2023 “Top Shows” list (again in no particular order)

• Hot Chip (Turner Hall)

• Devo (Amager Bio, Copenhagen)

• Jenny Lewis (Summerfest)

• The War on Drugs (Summerfest)

• Liz Phair (Chicago Theater)

DJ Sonia – Friday Blues Drive – 3 – 6PM

Hudspeth & Taylor, Ridin’ The Blinds (Hudtone Records)

Taj Mahal, Savoy (Stony Plain Records)

John Primer, Live at Rosa’s: Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blues House)

Larry Taylor and the Taylor Family with the Soul Blues Healers, Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy (Nola Blue Records)

Walter Wolfman Washington, Feel so At Home (TipitinasRecordClub.com)

Jon Blick – Overnight Sensations – Thursday – Midnight – 3AM

Top 10 Albums in no particular order

Diet Lite – Into The Pudding

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Margaret Glaspy -Echo The Diamond

Cable Ties – All Her Plans

Dusk – Glass Pastures

Derek Pritzl & The Gamble – Great Disaster

Ressurectionists – Now That we Are All Ghosts

Robbie Fulks – Bluegrass Vacation

Sparks – The Girl is Crying In Her Latte

Nick Shoulders – All Bad

Top 10 Shows of 2023

2/4 Convert – Mittenfest

4/14 Spidori, Credentials, Ressurectionists – Promises

6/29 MYSO Steel Drums – Summerfest

7/6 The War On Drugs – Summerfest

8/5 Baked Shrimp – Mile of Music

9/13 Ladybird, Derek Pritzl – Third Space Brewing

9/16 The Trusty Knife, Olivia Jean – Bay View Bash

9/22 Trolley, Tim Schweiger & The Middlemen – Circle A

10/7 Snooper – Beet Street

12/2 Chapped Lips, Shoobie, Diet Lite – Bremen Cafe

Kelly Aiglon – Female Focus – (Alternating) Sunday – 10:30 – Midnight

Top 5 National Albums

1. Nation of Language – Strange Disciple

2. Paul Cherry / Kate Bollinger – Los Angeles Story

3. Joey Valance & Brea – Punk Tactics

4. Rose of the West – No Things Permanent

5. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Top 5 Local Albums

1. Vincent Van Great – Ladies Please

2. Immortal Girlfriend – Moment

3. Sex Scenes – Fed Up

4. Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure – The Afterparty

5. El Sebas – Dímelo

Top 5 Shows

1. Julia Jacklin at Turner Hall

2. Nation of Language at Turner Hall

3. Lil Yachty at the Sylvee

4. Kate Bollinger at Backroom at Colectivo

5. Japanese Breakfast at Summerfest

Tom Wanderer – The Tom Wanderer Experience – Thursday – 3-6PM

PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old Year Dying

Honolulu High – Plays The Secret Names

Les Rallizes Denudes – Citta ’93

High Rise – Dispersion (expanded reissue)

The Who – Live at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium, 1971

Grant Steskal – Mish -Mosh Radio – Friday– 3-6AM

Albums:

Ask – Altin Gun

Garden Party – Rose City Band

Chimborazo – Son Rompe Pera

Pointe – Hooveriii

Fresh as a head of lettuce – Babe Rainbow

Shows:

Altin Gun- Turner Hall

Circles Around The Sun- Turner Hall

Dead & Co- Wrigley Field, Chicago

Billy Strings- Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Cabeza De Chivo – cactus club

Dennis Clark – Substitute DJ

Top 5 national releases

1. Marvelous 3 – IV

2. Lydia Loveless – Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again

3. The New Pornographers – Continue as a Guest

4. Spanish Love Songs – No Joy

5. Death By Unga Bunga – Camouflage (single)

Top 5 local releases

1. Wildered – Emezov

2. Overhand – Do You Remember? / Far (single)

3. Bad Crime – Demo

4. Terry Alan Hackbarth – Afraid of the Dark / I Heard That Song Before (single)

5. Hayward Williams – Might As Well Turn It Up

Top 5 shows

1. Sparks @ Pabst Theater (July)

2. The Lemon Twigs @ Cactus Club (October)

3. The New Pornographers @ Turner Hall (May)

4. Mike Viola @ Cactus Club (October)

5. Trolley @ Circle A (September)

Erik Void – Everything That Rises Must Converge – Saturday- 12 AM – 3 AM

Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – Orbweaving

Eloise Chamber – Departure

The True Faith – Go To Ground

Styrofoam & The Go Find – Present the Empathy Exams

Emma Anderson – Pearlies

Pia Fraus – Evening Colours

Medicine – Her Highness (premiere mélange)

House of Harm – Playground

Lowfish – Grey With Breaks

Slowdive – everything is alive

DJ Ascot – Jing Jong Triple Play – Friday 6 -9AM

Soaked Oats: Working Title

The Homesick: s/t

Sen Morimoto: Diagnosis

Video Dave: ArticulatedTexTiles

Population II: Electron libres du Quebec



Local

Lauryl Sulfate & LOL: The Afterparty

MilBillies: Capitol B

Ductawf: Chrome Heart

Large Print: In the Dark (2022)

SHOOBIE: We All Come From The Same pit (2022)



Shows

Surprise Chef/Alanna Royale @ Empty Bottle

Suuns/Lorelle Meets the Obsolete @ Lodge Room

Y La Bamba/Daniel Villareal @ Empty Bottle

Deerhoof/Serengeti @ Lincoln hall

Milwaukee Psychfest

Get Moses – Non-Pop! Radio – Tuesday – 9 – Midnight

Albums:

• Masego – Masego

• Dinner Party (Terrace Martin, Robert Gasper) – Enigmatic Society

• Andre 3000 – New Blue Sun

• Aesop Rock – Integrated Tech Solutions

• Jungle – Volcano

Shows:

• Jungle at The Sylvee

• Fred Again.. at Lollapalooza

• Red Hot Chili Peppers at Lollapalooza

• Kia Rap Princess at Summerfest

• Flume at North Coast Music Festival

DJ Haven – Wave Tank – Wednesdays (Alternate)- 6 -9AM

Albums I enjoyed listening to in 2023 listed in no particular order:

Overmono / Good Lies

In Aeternam Vale / Filthy EP

Caroline Polachek / Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

Oklou / Galore

Kumo 99 / Body N.Will

Sky H1 / Azure

Bullion / Heaven is Over

Gel Set / Tone Invasion

Kite / V EP

Modeselektor / Extended

Grace Ives / Janky Star

entire Ryuichi Sakamoto discography

the non-country non-folk Taylor Swift albums 😉

Rich Mars – City Rock Showgram – Wednesday 6-9PM

Top 5 albums

Waco Brothers “The Men That God Forgot”

Crocodiles “Upside Down in Heaven”

The Kills “God Games” – (Just a coincidence they’re all topical in same way)

Bar Italia “The Twits”

Axis: Nova “Blinded By Oblivion”

Honorable mention albums

Quasi “Breaking the Balls of History”

The Reds, Pinks & Purples “The Town That Cursed Your Name”

Blur “The Ballad of Darren”

Concerts

Drive-By Truckers at the Pabst

Joan Jett at Harley 120th

Nick Cave at the Riverside

Bob Mould at Backyard BBQ

John Komp – The Truth About De-Evolution – Monday 3 – 6AM

Top 10 Albums

• Lonnie Holley – Oh Me Oh My (Jagjaguwar)

• Anohni and The Johnsons – My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross (Secretly Canadian)

• Elkhorn – On The Whole Universe In All Direction (Centripetal Force)

• Creation Rebel – Hostile Environment (On-U Sound)

• John Cale – Mercy (Double Six Records)

• The Lemon Twigs – Everything Harmony (Captured Tracks)

• Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me (Fat Possum)

• Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You (Drag City)

• jaimie branch – Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) (International Anthem)

• Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World (Matador)

Top 10 Shows

• Big Ears 2023: John Zorn’s 70th birthday at Big Ears, multiple amazing shows with different combos including the largest Cobra ensemble ever!), Lonnie Holley, Rich Ruth, Moor Mother, Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba, Xylouris White, Christian McBride, Marc Ribot and Los Cubanos Postizos, Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet, Mourning [A] BLKstar, Sun Ra Arkestra, Makaya McCraven, Terry Allen, Josephine Foster, Etran de L’Air, and so much more.

• Lonnie Holley & Friends (Big Ears pop-up show at UT-Knoxville Gallery with Lee Bains, Christopher Paul Stelling, and Kevin Morby on guitars. Shahzad Ismaily on bass. Jim White on drums. Cochemea on flute and sax. Dave Eggar on cello. Erin Rae on vocals with Lee Bains. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqhSEZeuSp3/)

• Sparks at The Pabst Theater

• The Lemon Twigs w/Joanna Sternberg at Cactus Club

• Yo La Tengo at Turner Hall

• Jimmy Flemion of The Frogs at X-Ray Arcade

• Heavy Elk (Jeffrey Alexander and Elkhorn one-off show) at Acme Records

• Ceramic Dog with The Bad Plus at High Noon Saloon

• The Breeders with Horsegirl at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (playing the full Last Splash LP, getting rained out right before Riding on 9 but deftly regrouping indoors for an acoustic version to close out the show)

• Nick Cave solo at The Riverside

Top 5 Locals

• Jinksy

• Video Sex Priest

• Spidora

• Combustor

• Dairyland’s Finest String Band at Strummerfest

Mark Krueger – Planet Prog – Sunday 9 – 10:30PM

1) Avkrvst, “The Approbation”……Norway

2) Arkitekture, “Rationalis Impetus”……South Korea

3) Seven Impale, “Summit”…..Norway

4) Van Der Graaf Generator, “The Bath Forum Concert”…..UK

5) Zopp, “Dominion”,….. UK

6) Ring Van Mobius, “Commissioned Works Part 2…(Six drops of Poison)…….Norway

7) Eloy ‘Echoes from the Past”…..Germany

8) Mystery,”Redemption”…..Canada

9) Rain, “Radio Silence”…..UK

10)Riverside, “ID. Entity……Poland

John Radtke (a.k.a creamcityrocker)

Sub / Various Shows

Benzin – Live im SO 36 (Billo Tonträger Records)

PACKS – Crispy Crunchy Nothing (Fire Talk)

Cat Clyde – Down Rounder (SecondPrize Records)

Kurt Vile – Back To Moon Beach (Verve)

Son Volt – Day Of The Doug (Transmit Sound)

Dub Specialist – Studio One Space-Age Dub Special (Soul Jazz)

Singles

Abby Jeanne – Know Better (Eraserhood Sound)

Al Green – Perfect Day (Fat Possum)

The Beths – Watching The Credits (Carpark)

Comps/Re-issues

VA – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Stax/Craft Recordings)

Kilkenny Cats – Hands Down [Expanded] (Propeller Sound Recordings)

Dennis Brown – Let Me Love You: The Joe Gibbs 7″ Singles Collection (Doctor Bird)

Gregory Isaacs – In Person [Expanded] (Doctor Bird)

Joe Gibbs & The Professionals – 100 Years Of Dub (Doctor Bird)

VA – Rocking On The G.G. Beat 1970-1971 (Doctor Bird)

Best Song Discovered on WMSE in 2023

“Cush” by Abacush – Faux Eyes Show 03-20-2023

Craig Mertes – The Shape of Rock – Tues. 6 – 9AM

Local

1. Resurrectionists / Now That We Are All Ghosts / Seismic Wave Entertainment (https://resurrectionistsmke.bandcamp.com/album/now-that-we-are-all-ghosts)

2. Delicious Monsters / Freedom Plastic Realistic? / Self Release (https://deliciousmonsters.bandcamp.com/album/freedom-plastic-realistic)

3. Genau / Flowers / Self Release (https://genaumke.bandcamp.com/album/flowers)

4. Scam Likely / Getting Worse / Self Release (https://scamlikelytheband.bandcamp.com/album/getting-worse)

5. Rose of the West / No Things Permanent / Communicating Vessels (https://roseofthewest.bandcamp.com/album/no-things-permanent-3)

National

1. Maple Stave / Arguments / Self Release (https://maplestave.bandcamp.com/album/arguments)

2. Donny McCaslin / I Want More / Edition Records (https://donnymccaslin.bandcamp.com/album/i-want-more)

3. Djunah / Femme Furens / Self Release (https://djunah.bandcamp.com/album/femina-furens)

4. Screaming Females / Desire Pathway / Don Giovanni Records (https://screamingfemales.bandcamp.com/album/desire-pathway)

5. Black Pumas / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO (https://blackpumas.bandcamp.com/album/chronicles-of-a-diamond)

Cal Roach – Midnight Radio – Tuesday -7 – 9PM

top five Milwaukee shows (chronological):

Yo La Tengo @ Turner Hall 3/25

Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave 5/26-27

Janet Jackson @ AmFam Amphitheater 5/28

Spidora @ Circle-A Café 7/20

Nick Cave @ The Riverside 9/27

top five local albums (unranked):

Astral Hand, LORDS OF DATA

Buffalo Nichols, THE FATALIST

Bug Moment, THE FLYING TOAD CIRCUS

Gauss, WHALE FALL

Rat Bath, CALL ME A MONSTER

top five nonlocal albums (unranked):

Jaimie Branch, FLY OR DIE FLY OR DIE FLY OR DIE ((WORLD WAR))

Chuquimamani-Condori, DJ E

Enscelados, TRAGEDY OF CEPHEIS

Meshell Ndegeocello, THE OMNICHORD REAL BOOK

Video Dave X Controller 7, ARTICULATEDTEXTILES

Shopkeeper Ken – 5 and Dime – (Alternate) Thursday 9-Noon

Astrid – Always Digging The Same Hole

BCMC – Foreign Smokes

jaimie branch – Fly Or Die Fly Or Die Fly Or Die ((World War))

Lau Nau – Aphrilis

The Necks – Travel

Bill Orcutt – Jump On It

Powers / Pulice / Rolin – Prism

Tapani Rinne & Juha Maki Patola – Open

Daniel Villarreal – Lados B

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

John – Blues Hideout – Sat. 9 – Noon

1) Playing For The Mat At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

2) Buffalo Nichols – “The Fatalist”

3) Nat Myers – “Yellow Peril”

4)Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – “Live In London”

5) GA-20- “Live In Loveland”

6) The Teskey Brothers – “The Winding Way”

7) Witch – “Zango”

8) Parchman Prison Prayers – “Some Mississippi Sunday Morning.

9) Gov’t Mule – “Peace…Like A River”

10) Leon III – “Something Is Trying To Change My Mind”

Matt – Rock City Showgram – (Alternating) Wednesdays 6 – 9PM

Top Full Lengths

Teenage Wrist – Still Love

The Menzingers – Some of It Was True

Heavenward – Pyrophonics

+++ (Crosses) – Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

Militarie Gun – Life Under the Gun



Top EP’s / Splits / Singles

The Darien Gap – Haunted Lots (EP)

Balance and Composure – Too Quick to Forgive

Better Lovers – God Made Me an Animal

Nothing & Full of Hell – When No Bird’s Sang (Split)

The Hope Conspiracy – Confusion / Chaos / Misery

Top Local

Seasaw – Projecting

Dramatic Lovers – The Hiatus EP

Snag / Coma Regalia – MMXXIII (Split)

Soup Moat – Self Titled EP

Immortal Girlfriend – Moment {Single}

Top Shows

Sunny Day Real Estate w/ The Appleseed Cast @ Pabst Theater {Milwaukee – 4.21.23}

Cloakroom w/ Centaur, Djunah & Sweet Cobra @ Loose Cobra {Tolono, IL – 7.8.23}

The Menzingers @ Majestic Theater {Madison, WI – 8.16.23}

Braid & Hopesfall @ Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark {Birmingham, AL – 9.22.23}

The Lawrence Arms @ The Metro {Chicago, IL / 12.8.23}

Mickey – Promethian Sound – Monday – 3 to 6AM

PACKS – Crispy Crunchy Nothing

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Salami Rose Joe Louis – Akousmatikous

Sababa 5

@ – Mind Palace Music

Robert Szocik, Alternating Currents – Sunday – 6 to 9PM

Rest in Peace Peter Brötzmann //// Rest in Peace Mars Williams

A few music releases (7)

Aya Metwalli & Calamita, Al Saher

Kawashima / Mochizuki / Henritzi, Chinmoku Wa Ishikure Ni Yadoru Bouryoku

Vasco Trilla , A Constellation of Anomaly

Isaiah Collier, Parallel Universe

Peter Brötzmann, Heather Leigh and Fred Lonberg-Holm, Naked Nudes

Zoh Amba, Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt, The Flower School

Pascal Niggenkemper, blòc



A few live shows (7 is…)

Sparks @ The Riverside

Near Miss Trio featuring Rob Magill, Gerrit Hatcher and Bill Harris @ The Sugar Maple

The Magic Number with Roscoe Mitchell, Joe McPhee, Mat Gustafsson, Nate Wooley, Ken Vandermark and Jason Adasiewicz @ The Constellation

Bob Mould @ The Backyard BBQ – Humboldt Park

Zoh Amba & Chris Corsano @ The Sugar Maple

Black Duck w/ Book of Johns at ACME Records

Zappa Fest XXV with Gozortenplat, The MirrorMen and Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine @ Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery

Reference: Love “7 and 7 Is” (1967)

Mr. Dr. Dave – Sunday Morning Jazz – 6 to 8AM

Top Five Jazz Releases of 2023:

Quartet San Francisco & Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “Raymond Scott Reimagined”

Mimi Fox Organ Trio – “One for Wes”

Oscar Peterson Trio – “Con Alma: Live in Lugano, 1964”

Julian Lage – “The Layers EP”

Jason Kao Hwang Critical Response – “Book of Stories”

Best Concert of 2023:

Charles Lloyd (saxes and flute) with drummer Eric Harland and Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain October 11 at the Bradley Symphony Center. 85 year old Charles was very good, of course, but Hussain was AMAZING and clearly drew a large part of the knowledgeable and appreciative audience to their Milwaukee stop.

DJ Eric Von Munz – Vinyl Variety Show – Thursday – Noon – 3PM

National Top Five

-Gee Tee “Goodnight Neanderthal” (Goner Records)

-C.O.F.F.I.N “Australia Stops” (Goner Records)

-Snooper “Super Snooper” (Third Man Records)

-Death Valley Girls “Islands In The Sky” (Suicide Squeeze)

-Axis:Sova “Blinded By Oblivion” (God?)

Local Six Pack and two bonus shots

-Astral Hand “Lords Of Data” (Romanus Records)

-World In Action S/T EP (self released)

-Diet Lite “Into The Pudding” (not sure what label)

-Jinxie S/T EP (self released)

-Chinese Telephones “Outta My Hands” 7” EP (also not sure what label)

-High Gallows “Eulogies” (again, no idea what label)

Bonus shots-

Both by Green Bay’s Masters of Mayhem:

Boris The Sprinkler – “Bits O’Boris” (Beer City Skateboards and Records)

“Group Sex” (Hey Suburbia/Radiation)

Bits O’Boris slams together a slew of rare tracks from compilations/split singles released over the decades and the entire thing plays like you are witnessing the band live in your living room!

Group Sex is a note for note homage to the Circle Jerks’ punk classic and somehow clocks in as FASTER than the original.

DJ Andy Turner – Zero Hour – Friday – Noon to 3PM

Top 10 albums

1. Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Stax/Craft Recordings)

2. Tyler Keith and the Apostles – Hell to Pay (Black & Wyatt)

3. Thee Headcoats – Irregularis (The Great Hiatus) (Damaged Goods)

4. Pat Todd and the Rank Outsiders – Sons of the City Ditch (Dog Meat)

5. Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World (Matador)

6. Jinksie – S/T (Self-Released)

7. Movie Movie – Storyboards (Topsy Turvy)

8. The Baseball Project – Grand Salami Time! (Omnivore)

9. Dex Romweber – Good Thing Goin’ (Propeller Sound Recordings)

10. Dan Montgomery – Cast-Iron Songs & Torch Ballads (Fantastic Yes)

Top 5 shows

1. Hoodoo Gurus at Shank Hall, May 13

2. Mudhoney and Hooveriii at X-Ray Arcade, Oct. 19

3. Tyler Keith & the Revelations, Jeremy and the Drip Edges, and Spidora at Circle A, July 20

4. The Exotics at The Tonic Tavern, Aug. 20

5. Greg Cartwright & the Good Nights/Sugar Stems at Cactus Club, Nov. 11

DJ Mike – Kitchen Sink – Wednesday 3 to 6AM

Madres- Sofia Kourtesis

The NID Tapes: Electronic Music From India 1969-1972

The Parts I Dread- Pictoria Vark

Extra Life- Crushed

Jerusalem- Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru

Universal Harmonies- Chandra Labs

Shook- Algiers

De Kabul A Bamako- Sowal Diabi

An Ashtray Heart- Captain Beefheart

Fake No More- La Cherga

DJ Pete Rhode – Messy Radio – Friday – 9 to Midnight

Blues

4Horses Live at La Poussiere

Part OneJoel Astley Seattle to Greaseland

Nat Myers Yellow Peril

Ed Snodderly Chimney Smoke

Jan Gillies Visions

Little G Weevil If I May…

Country

Js Country Js Country

Robbie Fulks Bluegrass Vacation



Folk

C. Daniel Boling New Old Friends (feat. Tom Paxton)

Malcolm Holcombe Bits & Pieces

Rachael Sage The Other Side

Steven Gellman All You Need

Antonio Andrade My Reward

Jazz

Raquel Bitton C’EST MAGNIFIQUE

The Hot Toddies Jazz Band The Hot Toddies Jazz Band

Hannah Gill Everybody Loves A Lover

Tina Hartt Absence of You

Bowmanville Bowmanville



Local

Buffalo Nichols The Fatalist

Sweet Sheiks Lost Dog Blues

The Incorruptibles Highway Hypnosis

Bootleg Bessie Bootleg Bessie

Motel Breakfast Live from Lincoln Hall (Live from Lincoln Hall)

Blacksmith Rose Texas Tea

The MilBillies Capital B

Rock

Van Morrison Moving On Skiffle

Josie Cotton Day of the Gun

Izaak Opatz Extra Medium

Kovacs Child of Sin

Deer Tick Emotional Contracts

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Strangers No More

Charlie Diamond A New Poet In Town

Chris Bullinger How to Bleed

Elisapie Inuktitut

Michael Vincent Electric Fox

Steakhouse Amer Rouge

Adam Lytle This Is the Fire

DADDY LONG LEGS Street Sermons

Haymakers Waconda Flyer

The Mike Jacoby Electric Trio The Long Haul

Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels Live it Up!

World

Kimi Djabaté Dindin

Razteria Tocar las Estrellas

DJ Christreater

Here’s my top 5 plus one

Misha Panfilov: “In Focus” and “Atlantico”

Tonu Naisso “Shapes and Colours”

JJ Whitefield “Ethio Meditations / Drama Al Dente”

Conway The Machine “Won’t He Do it”

EL Michels Affair & Black Thought “Glorious Game”

Honorable Mention: Black Star “No Fear of TIme” made available on Bandcamp

DJ Russ – Friday Morning Shrapnel – 3 to 6AM

Overkill-Scorched

Obituary-Dying of Everything

Angelus Apatrida- Aftermath

Metal Church-Congregation of Annihilation

Gamma Bomb-Bats

Cirith Ungol-Dark Parade

The Night Eternal-Fatale

Frozen Soul-Glacial Domination

Jag Panzer-The Hallowed

Enforced-War Remains

DJ Dave – One Man’s Trash – Thursday 3 to 6AM

LOCAL RELEASE

Dusk – Glass Pastures

Graham Hunt – Emergency Contact (Single)

Apollo Vermouth – Forever Back There

Scam Likely – Getting Worse

*Honorary Local* Abbey Jeanne – One Take Live in NYC

NATIONAL RELEASE

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

A Savage. – Several Songs About Fire

Calvin Johnson – Gallows Wine

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth – Secret Stratosphere

American Analog Set – For Forever



CONCERT

Greg Cartwright & the Goodnight’s at Cactus Club (November, 2023)

Lou Barlow – Ursa (July, 2023)

Buffalo Daughter – X-Ray Arcade (May, 2023)

Nick Lowe/Elvis Costello – BMO Harris Pavilion/Summerfest (June, 2023)

The Figgs/Sex Scenes – Promises (August, 2023)





Dr. Sushi – Free Jazz BBQ – Tuesday – 9AM to Noon

Here are my Top 5 albums of 2023

1. London Brew – London Brew

2. Peter Brötzmann/Majid Bekkas/Hamid Drake- Catching Ghosts

3. Steve Lehman & Orchestre National de Jazz – Ex Machina

4. Jaimie Branch – Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((World War))

5. Hiromi- Sonicwonderland

Here are my Top 5 Jazz/Blues/Avant Garde Concerts from 2023

1. Ambrose Akinmusire & The Honey From a Winter’s Stone Ensemble (Minneapolis)

2. Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring Naseer Shamma on oud (Milwaukee)

3. Shemekia Copeland (Milwaukee)

4. Charles Lloyd (Milwaukee)

5. Andy Summers (Champaign/Urbana)

DJ Damien – The Truth About De-Evolution – Monday Midnight to 3AM

Califone | Villagers

The Lemon Twigs | Everything Harmony

The Necks | Travel

Wye Oak | Every Day Like The Last

The Waeve | The Waeve

Spoon (Adrian Sherwood remix) | Lucifer On The Moon

Wilco | Cousin

ichard Hawley | Now & Then

Troostite | Etitsoort

Blur | The Ballad of Darren

Yo La Tengo | This Stupid World

Account Manager / Sub DJ – Mitch DeSantis

Top Five National/International: (Song, Artist, Album Name)

1. Sand on the Beach

a. Fidlar

b. That’s Life EP

2. Star Treatment

a. Loviet

b. The Nighttime Is All In The Timing

3. Blood Rushes

a. CIVIC

b. Taken By Force

4. Consciousness Equals Energy

a. Giobia

b. Acid Disorder

5. Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)

a. The National

b. Laugh Track

6. Bonus Pick – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, Sparks, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

Top Five Local: (Song, Artist, Album Name)

1. Bad Larry

a. Diet Lite

b. Into the Pudding

2. Honky-tonk Mama

a. Ladybird

b. Ladybird EP

3. Radianna

a. Chinese Telephones

b. Outta My Hands EP

4. WR-4R (Will Rap 4 Rent)

a. Emmit James

b. Undeniably Ground-Breakingly Excellent

5. Marginal Man

a. Hosts

b. Wade Low

6. Bonus Pick – Reverie, Okay Omen, So It Goes…

Top Five Live Shows of 2023:

I am having difficulty specifically ranking this one. The following were highlights throughout this past year: Bob Mould at WMSE’s Backyard BBQ, Ty Segal at Turner Hall Ballroom, Diet Lite at Brady Street Festival, Emmitt James at Var Gallery, Garden Home, Holy Shit!, or Snag at X-Ray Arcade, any of Milwaukee Record’s Halftime Series performers at Cactus Club; it’s the best way to watch the Packers in the city damn it.

I’ve had enough listing of this. There is a wicked amount of talent that comes thru, lives, and thrives in this city.

OPE! One last one: Olivia Jean’s two song set before a thunderous downpour at Bay View Bash. That was my favorite show of 2023. Honestly, some real rock and roll shit. I’ll never forget it!

Zorro – Alternating Currents (alternating) Sunday – 6 -9PM / Urband Fantasy (1 Wednesday a month) 9AM -Noon

“A” Trio – The Binding Third (Al Maslakh)

Emily Rach Beisel – Particle Of Organs (Amalgam)

Nava Dunkelman, Gabby Fluke-Mogul – Likht (Relative Pitch)

MAW (Meadows, Ackerly, – Live Recordings (Notice)

Joe McPhee, Mette Rasmussen, Dennis Tyfus – Oblique Strategies (Black Truffle)

Aya Metwalli & Calamita – Al Saher (Zehra)

Matana Roberts – Coin Coin Chapter Five: In The Garden… (Constellation)

Youmna Saba – Wishah وِشاح (Touch)

Akira Sakata, Entasis – Live in Europe 2022 (Trost)

Tender Crust – Convexity (Full Spectrum)

Sid – Squid Inc – Wednesday – 12:30 – 3PM

Albums –

Astral Hands – Lords of Data

Vincent Van Great – Ladies Please

Death Valley Girls – Islands in The Sky

DVTR – Bonjour

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation

Shows –

The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles Pink Robots

Fontaines D.C. – The Rave

The Chats, Cosmic Psychos, Schizophonics and Gymshorts – The Rave

Frank Turner, Scam Likely – Riverside

The Heavy Heavy – SXSW